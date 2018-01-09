New Hampshire House votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Less than two months after a legalization was blocked in the New Hampshire House, the body approved a bill Tuesday that would legalize recreational use of marijuana.

The House voted 207-139 in favor on a bill that would legalize the possession of up to three-fourths of an ounce of marijuana, and the cultivation of three plants by adults. The legislation would also create a regulatory system for cultivating and distributing marijuana, and taxing sales.

A majority of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee had recommended the bill be killed because a commission created last year to study the issue won’t make its recommendations until November. Last November, that committee voted not to recommend a legalization bill to the House.

New Hampshire House Passes bill to regulate and legalize marijuana! Congrats @rennycushing! @MarijuanaPolicy pic.twitter.com/TIe73Cg0wr — Mindi Messmer for Congress #NH01 (@Mindi4Congress) January 9, 2018

The Senate must now vote on the bill.

The state had passed laws in 2013 legalizing medical marijuana and in 2017 decriminalizing adult-use marijuana.

