Nevada recreational marijuana sales continue to outpace projections

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Three months after they became legal, sales of recreational marijuana in Nevada are continuing to outpace projections.

The Nevada Department of Taxation says the $27.7 million in sales reported for September was down from the $33 million reported in August, but $5 million more than the state had anticipated.

The first full month of legal sales in July totaled $27 million.

The department said in a monthly report this week that September sales generated more than $4.7 million in state taxes consistent with the state projections for the month.

Tax revenue for the three months has totaled $12.5 million and is on track to meet state budget projections anticipating roughly $50 million to be generated over a 12-month period.

