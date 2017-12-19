Boulder podcaster wants to pay you to change your major to cannabis

Burnt out on biology? Can’t stand another semester of sociology? Would you rather spend your days learning about dank nugs and ganja genomics? Matt (Kind) McCabe is looking for you.

The host of Boulder-based pot business-themed podcast CannaInsider wants to pay budding weed entrepreneurs to drop out of college and study pot instead.

Kind is taking aim at the “educational industrial complex” with the inaugural CannaInsider Cannabis Education Scholarship, awarded to the student or students who “best demonstrates the passion, curiosity and commitment for cannabis necessary for success in this historic, blossoming industry,” according to a press release.

“I see young people going into debt or thinking they need (a) degree,” said Kind, whose given surname is McCabe but who prefers to be known by his stage name. “The price and value don’t match up at all.”

CannaInsider’s first scholarship — to be awarded in the first quarter of 2018 — will be $3,000. That might not sound like much, but it could cover entry into some of the nation’s premier institutes of higher learning.

At Oakland, Calif.-based Oaksterdam University, for instance, a classic semester — 14 weeks of training in cannabis business, history, law, economics and science — costs $1,295.

Scholarship recipients are not required to drop out of their current institution of learning. But they must enroll in a cannabis education program of their choosing and complete the course work by Jun 15, 2018. A 500-word essay is required with the application, covering the applicant’s “passion for cannabis” and what they hope to learn.

