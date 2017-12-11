(Screenshot from Walmart.com archived December 11, 2017)

Mainstream alert: You can buy a weed-leaf Christmas tree from Walmart

By , The Cannabist Staff

In a sign of the mainstreaming of marijuana in the United States, consumers can purchase “the original Weed Christmas Tree” at walmart.com.

The tree is seven feet tall, and according to the description, comes with “realistic marijuana leaves” — but sadly not the ornaments and bow pictured here.

Looks legit. (Screenshot from Walmart.com archived December 11, 2017)

The description on walmart.com says:

This Pot Leaf Christmas tree will “light up” the room and put your mind in the right head-space for holiday cheer. You’ll be able to relax and giggle at the marijuana leaves and decorate it as you please. This alternative Christmas tree is perfect for personal top shelf life at home or as a medical dispensary decoration. Green Wishes and Happy Holidhaze!

The tree is sold and shipped by Brands On Sale, Inc, a costume and novelty company. The tree appears to be the only item they are selling on Walmart’s site.

The tree will set you back $250 that you could have spent on real marijuana. But Walmart says it comes with “Free Shipping!” and will arrive by December 22, so you still have time to purchase what’s sure to become a cherished holiday tradition in your own home.

Looking for more marijuana Christmas gifts? Check out The Cannabist’s ultimate 2017 holiday gift guide.

