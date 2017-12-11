Colorado town’s 25-month cannabis sales streak comes to an end

Getting high is down in Breckenridge for the first time in more than two years — or at least that’s what the town’s sales tax receipts from its marijuana dispensaries seem to indicate.

According to the latest financial report prepared by town officials, Breckenridge pot sales fell 1.73 percent in September, the most recent month for which figures are available, compared to September 2016, putting an end to the town’s 25-month run of rising marijuana sales. Overall, Breckenridge still remains 5.3 percent ahead year-to-date in estimated sales tax receipts.

However, September’s decline marked the first time since July 2015 that the town’s “weedtail” category — as officials have creatively coined it — hasn’t produced better numbers than it did the same month in the previous year.

Breckenridge finance director Brian Waldes said he’s discovered tracking marijuana sales reports in Breckenridge can be “wacky,” with the sector known for wild, high-percentage spikes within a relatively short sample period.

