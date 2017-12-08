Honolulu medical marijuana patients can keep their guns, but not buy new ones

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Police Department has been requiring medical marijuana patients to relinquish their guns, but the department’s chief says that never should have happened.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Chief Susan Ballard said on Wednesday it’s legal for a new medical marijuana patient to possess guns they already own, but they can’t buy additional guns once they become a patient.

The department will continue to deny new gun permits for marijuana patients, but the days of making them give up their guns are over.

Ballard says the department will return firearms to the two people who voluntarily gave them up.

