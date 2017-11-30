60-year-old woman acquitted at Colorado trial over marijuana plant limits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A 60-year-old Colorado woman arrested in 2013 for having more than 30 pounds (13 kilograms) of marijuana in her basement has been acquitted at trial.

The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that Brenda Maggio’s attorney argued Colorado law doesn’t limit how much marijuana someone can possess if it comes from a legal grow. Prosecutors argued that Maggio and her son, Javier Maggio, also charged for the possession, had more active plants than allowed.

The jury sided with Maggio’s attorney and dropped all counts against her.

The mother and son were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, marijuana possession of more than 12 ounces (340 grams) and manufacture of marijuana concentrate.

Javier Maggio pleaded guilty in exchange for a deferred judgment. His conviction will be dropped if he successfully completes probation.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel

Note from the Cannabist: In June 2017, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law Bill 1220, which limits home grows to 12 plants. The state’s previous home-grow limit was 99 plants for medical marijuana purposes.