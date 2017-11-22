Nevada’s September recreational marijuana sales top projection

LAS VEGAS — The latest data shows Nevada recreational marijuana sales continue to surge.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports data released Monday by the Nevada Department of Taxation says the state’s licensed and regulated cannabis dispensaries sold approximately $27.7 million in recreational marijuana in September. That’s more than $5 million more than Nevada’s projected sales for the month.

That’s down from August’s sales numbers, which topped $33 million, and slightly up from July’s $27 million.

September’s sales equated to $2.77 million in taxes going to the state’s rainy day fund through the 10 percent excise tax.

The state has generated more than $12.5 million in taxes from the marijuana industry through its first three months since recreational sales started July 1.

