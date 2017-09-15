Suspect arrested in case of kidnapped pot shop employee in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities say a man suspected in the Sunday kidnapping of a marijuana store employee near Spokane has been captured.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Donovan Culps was taken into custody in Goldendale Thursday.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force found Culps as he exited an apartment complex and got into a vehicle. Authorities say they arrested him after a short vehicle and foot chase.

Authorities say Culps and at least one woman took part in the incident involving pot shop employee Cameron Smith who was having lunch in the parking lot of the Cheney business when he was kidnapped.

The Spokesman-Review reports Smith’s SUV was found Tuesday near Airway Heights while his wallet was recovered on the Spokane Indian Reservation by a road construction crew.

Smith remains missing and the search for him continues.