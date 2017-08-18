Mississippi uprooting 4-acre marijuana farm

PRENTISS, Miss. — Mississippi officials are uprooting what they’re calling the largest outdoor marijuana farm they’ve seen since the 1980s.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics tells local media that they got a tip that someone was growing marijuana in Jefferson Davis County, and that a helicopter found five fields of flourishing plants spread over more than 4 acres (1.6 hectares).

Director John Dowdy said Thursday that narcotics agents are cutting a road into the site with a bulldozer, removing the plants and burning some.

Agents estimate the marijuana could have been sold for at least $10 million.

An underground bunker and generators were also found, but authorities say they don’t yet know who was running the farm.