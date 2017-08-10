Florida has now licensed 11 medical marijuana centers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Department of Health has licensed two additional medical marijuana treatment centers.

Spokeswoman Mara Gambineri said Wednesday that Treadwell Nursey in Eustis and the Arcadia-based Sun Bulb Nurseries have received letters of approval. Plants of Ruskin and 3 Boys Farm, both in Ruskin, received their approvals last week.

The five new licenses in the first round are going to applicants from 2015 who scored within a point of the top applicant or those who have been in legal or administrative challenges.

The Florida Legislature granted the approval of 10 new licenses by the end of the year as part of a bill implementing rules for the state’s medical marijuana constitutional amendment. One more is awaiting approval, and the remaining five by Oct. 3, giving the state 17 medical marijuana dispensaries.