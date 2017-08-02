Florida and New York license more medical marijuana facilities

New York state has authorized five more organizations to manufacture and dispense medical marijuana to improve patient access to dispensing facilities across the state.

They join five other organizations operating since the medical marijuana program’s launch in January 2016. The Department of Health announced the additional providers on Tuesday.

Citiva Medical and Valley Agriceuticals will manufacture in Orange County. Fiorello Pharmaceuticals will manufacture in Schenectady County. New York Canna will manufacture in Onondaga County, and PalliaTech NY will manufacture in Ulster County. They will have dispensing facilities in 14 counties across the state.

The Department of Health says there are now more than 25,000 certified patients and over 1,000 registered practitioners in the program.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Department of Health has licensed two more medical marijuana treatment centers.

Spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri said on Tuesday that Plants of Ruskin and 3 Boys Farm have received their letters of approval. Both of the Ruskin-based nurseries won an administrative challenge in May when a judge ruled that the winning nursery in the region should have been ineligible due to ownership changes.

The Florida Legislature granted the approval of 10 new licenses by the end of the year as part of a bill implementing rules for the state’s medical marijuana constitutional amendment. Three more are due by the end of the week, and the remaining five by Oct. 3. That would give the state 17 medical marijuana dispensers.