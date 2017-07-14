Peanut butter and almond milk smoothies are a creamy, filling infused treat

Made with the right ingredients, a smoothie can take the place of a meal. This smoothie weed recipe is super-tasty, filling, and good for you — a delicious triple threat.

Weed recipe: Infused peanut butter and almond milk smoothie

Yield: Serves 2

Ingredients

1 banana, sliced and frozen

8 pitted dates

1½ cups (355 ml) almond milk

¼ cup (60 g) vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons (32 g) peanut butter

2 tablespoons (28 ml) maple syrup, divided

2 teaspoons canna-oil, made with coconut oil

¼ cup (35 g) chopped roasted unsalted peanuts

Instructions

1. In a blender, thoroughly combine the banana, dates, almond milk, yogurt, peanut butter, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) maple syrup, and the canna-oil.

2. Place the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) maple syrup on a shallow plate. On another plate, place the peanuts. To rim a glass with peanuts, hold the bottom of the glass, dip the rim in the syrup, and then run it through the peanuts.

3. Pour the smoothie into the prepared glasses and serve.

Chef’s notes: Smoothies are so versatile. They’re a treat any time.

• For infusing a smoothie, I prefer canna-oil made with coconut oil.

• Instead of peanut butter, you could substitute with other fruit in its place. Use what’s in season, or freeze ripe fruit for up to six months.

This recipe is featured in “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Books, and is available through Amazon.

