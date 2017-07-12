Man shows up at emergency room hauling trash bag full of weed

A man seeking medical help at the Belmar ER in Lakewood Wednesday brought along a trash bag filled with marijuana.

Police seized 1.8 pounds of pot and criminal charges will likely be filed in the near future, said Officer Rob Albrets, a police spokesman.

We all know marijuana is legal for adults 21+…but you can't take a trash bag full into the hospital. Oops! pic.twitter.com/85MUli3O4S — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 13, 2017

The incident happened at about 5:50 pm at the emergency room, 260 S. Wadsworth Blvd., which is operated by Swedish Medical Center.

Police did not release the suspect’s name Wednesday night. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story was first published on DenverPost.com