A man seeking medical help at the Belmar ER in Lakewood Wednesday brought along a trash bag filled with marijuana. (Lakewood Police)

Man shows up at emergency room hauling trash bag full of weed

Published: • Updated:

By Kieran Nicholson, The Denver Post

A man seeking medical help at the Belmar ER in Lakewood Wednesday brought along a trash bag filled with marijuana.

Police seized 1.8 pounds of pot and criminal charges will likely be filed in the near future, said Officer Rob Albrets, a police spokesman.

Related stories

The incident happened at about 5:50 pm at the emergency room, 260 S. Wadsworth Blvd., which is operated by Swedish Medical Center.

Police did not release the suspect’s name Wednesday night. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story was first published on DenverPost.com

Topics: , ,

Related Content