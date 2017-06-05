Arkansas expects 20K-40K people to register for medical cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas officials say they anticipate that between 20,000 and 40,000 people will ask for permission to obtain medical marijuana.

The state Health Department’s chief lawyer, Robert Brech, told a joint meeting of the Senate and House Public Health Committee on Monday that running Arkansas’ medical marijuana program will cost about $1.5 million over the next year.

Medical marijuana registration cards will cost about $50. Under the proposed rules, an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID will be required to obtain one.

Voters last year approved marijuana use by people with certain medical conditions. The state will soon begin accepting applications from potential growers and dispensaries.

The joint committee also reviewed regulations for testing and labeling marijuana. The rules will now go before a legislative subcommittee.