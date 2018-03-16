Arkansas judge rejects bid to quash medical marijuana license lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge who blocked the state from issuing its first licenses to grow medical marijuana has rejected an effort to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state’s application process for cultivation facilities.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Friday rejected the state’s argument that Naturalis Health, LLC, a company that unsuccessfully applied for a license, didn’t have standing. Griffen also rejected the state’s argument that it is immune from the lawsuit.

Griffen is holding a hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction further preventing the state from awarding licenses. He issued a temporary restraining order against the state on Wednesday — shortly before state regulators planned to issue five licenses.

The company is asking that all 95 license applications be submitted to an independent evaluator.

