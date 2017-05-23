In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, then-gubernatorial candidate Phil Scott waves to a room full of supporters as he awaits the election results at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel in South Burlington, Vt. The future of legalized recreational marijuana use in Vermont hinges on a decision by Scott, after the state Legislature became the first in the country to vote to legalize it. (Andy Duback, Associated Press)

Vermont governor to announce decision on marijuana legalization Wednesday

The governor has said he's not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he has concerns about highway safety and protecting children from marijuana

Published: • Updated:

By

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he still hasn’t decided whether he will allow the state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, but he won’t allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Scott’s office said Tuesday that the Republican governor will agree to sign the bill into law or veto it.

Scott, a Republican, plans to announce Wednesday his decision on the marijuana legalization bill that was passed by the Legislature earlier this money.

Related stories

The governor has said he’s not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he has concerns about highway safety and protecting children from marijuana.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would be legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.

A commission would develop a proposal to tax and regulate marijuana.

Topics: , , , , ,

Related Content