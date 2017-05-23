Vermont governor to announce decision on marijuana legalization Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he still hasn’t decided whether he will allow the state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, but he won’t allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Scott’s office said Tuesday that the Republican governor will agree to sign the bill into law or veto it.

Scott, a Republican, plans to announce Wednesday his decision on the marijuana legalization bill that was passed by the Legislature earlier this money.

The governor has said he’s not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he has concerns about highway safety and protecting children from marijuana.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would be legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.

A commission would develop a proposal to tax and regulate marijuana.