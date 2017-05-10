Vermont House votes to legalize marijuana, sends bill to governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont House has voted to legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state.

By a vote of 79 to 66, the House on Wednesday afternoon passed a bill that has already been passed by the state Senate. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has expressed reservations about it.

The vote came after an hour of debate.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana will be legal to possess and grow starting in July 2018. Meanwhile, a nine-member commission would develop a law that would tax and regulate marijuana and present it to the Legislature next year.

The proposal would eliminate penalties for possession of one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature plants for people over age 21. It would retain criminal penalties for possessing larger amounts.