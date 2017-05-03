Colorado legislators adopt one strategy to protect cannabis industry, reject another

DENVER — Colorado’s House has endorsed a bill to allow recreational pot growers and retailers to reclassify their product as medical marijuana if federal marijuana policy changes.

The House voted 58-5 on Wednesday for the bill. It requires another formal vote before it’s sent back to the Senate, which passed a different version of the measure.

The bipartisan bill would let Colorado’s approximately 500 licensed recreational pot growers to instantly reclassify their weed. It says a switch could happen “based on a business need due to a change in local, state of federal law or enforcement policy.”

Yesterday the state Senate rejected a bill to prohibit public employees from assisting federal agents in “arresting a Colorado citizen for committing an act that is a Colorado constitutional right.”

The bill was inspired by threats that federal authorities may try cracking down on the marijuana industry. Federal authorities generally rely on local law enforcement to enforce federal drug law. But senators called the bill confusing.

California lawmakers are considering a similar bill.