Pharmaceutical CBD bill heads to Colorado governor

By , The Cannabist Staff

A bill that creates a lane for the prescribing of FDA-approved CBD medicines in Colorado is now on the road to the governor’s desk.

Members of the Colorado Senate on Tuesday morning unanimously passed House Bill 1187, which would allow for doctors to prescribe and pharmacies to dispense Epidiolex, which is likely weeks away from becoming the first federally-approved medicine containing plant-derived cannabis compounds.

Epidiolex’s maker — Greenwich Biosciences, the U.S. subsidiary of London-based GW Pharmaceuticals — is the primary backer of House Bill 1187. The bill was drafted to address a state statute that prevented pharmacies from dispensing cannabis products.

In the months since its drafting and introduction, the bill was amended to include protections for the existing marijuana and industrial hemp industries, primarily businesses that produce cannabidiol-rich extracts.

