Colorado’s first drive-thru pot shop opens on 4/20 (of course) in Parachute

It started with a late-night epiphany after people were knocking on the window of a Western Slope marijuana store.

Thursday, Mark Smith’s dream will be realized when camera crews from “The Today Show” and other national programs are expected to descend on his shop in Parachute as it becomes the state’s first known legal drive-thru marijuana dispensary.

“I didn’t set out thinking this would be national news,” Smith said. “I didn’t have some big epiphany. I just saw a need for our customers.”

The original Tumbleweed store opened in Parachute in February 2016 and has since expanded to Edwards, Eagle-Vail, Frisco and beyond.

The recreational marijuana shop will have cars actually pull into the building, thereby complying with state marijuana laws.

Read the full story at postindependent.com.

This story was first published on PostIndependent.com