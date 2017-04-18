How to score free and discounted Lyft and Uber rides during Denver 420 festivities

Rideshare apps Lyft and Uber want to make sure Coloradans celebrating 420 don’t drive high.

The respective rideshare juggernauts announced separate promotions to provide discounted and even free rides to and from festivities surrounding April 20, the unofficial annual marijuana holiday.

Lyft will expand their existing “320 Movement” partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation to offer free and discounted rides to and from official events April 18 through 20.

Meanwhile, Uber is teaming up with Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and dispensary Native Roots to offer a $4.20 discount on rides to and from downtown Denver on April 20.

The CDOT / Lyft 420-week promotion plays off of controversy that arose in early 2014 when cannabis enthusiasts stole the 420 mile marker along I-70. Eventually, CDOT was forced to replace it with a mile marker 419.99 sign. This 420 season, CDOT and Lyft are bringing back the infamous sign and hiding it at major marijuana events– whoever finds it will find a code for $42 in Lyft credits on the back.

The search for the 420 mile marker sign starts April 18 from 4 to 7 pm at Denver’s TruCannabis Mile High, 1630 Federal Blvd. The signs will also be hidden at the April 19 “420 Eve on the Rocks” concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and at the April 20 “420 on the Block” party at Denver’s City Hall events venue, 1144 Broadway. Lyft representatives will also be on hand at the three events with discount ride codes to encourage everybody to plan safe transportation.

Uber, CSP, MADD and Native Roots will focus their efforts on the April 20 events in and around downtown Denver. Beginning Tuesday, state patrol officers and UBER reps will be distributing pocket cards warning against the dangers of marijuana impaired driving and offering codes for $4.20 discounts on rides to or from downtown Denver on April 20. The cards will also be available at Native Roots dispensary locations throughout Colorado.

Though Lyft and UBER are fierce competitors, they both agree driving stoned isn’t an option.

Uber said in a statement that technology makes marijuana-impaired driving 100 percent preventable. “By providing people with safe ride options, we believe we are empowering them to make better, safer choices, Uber safety spokesperson Tracey Breeden said in the statement announcing the multi-organizational partnership.

A recent survey of Lyft users found that almost 90 percent use the service to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, Gabe Cohen, Lyft Denver General Manager said in a press release. “Lyft is proud to join with CDOT in promoting this same, safety-first message when it comes to cannabis consumption.”