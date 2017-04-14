Iowa Senate committee proposes expanding CBD oil conditions list

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senate Republicans are showing support for legislation that would expand a state medical marijuana oil program, but it appears to lack support in the House.

The Senate Appropriations subcommittee approved a bill Wednesday to expand Iowa’s existing medical marijuana program, which allows use of cannabis oil for some people with epilepsy. The new proposal would allow use of the oil to treat 18 conditions, including epilepsy and cancer, but still bans smoking marijuana.

The Department of Public Health says lawmakers would need to allocate money to start the program.

If approved by other committees, senators say the bill could be eligible for debate next week by the full Senate.

However, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says the bill would need to be more limited to pass in the House.