Cannabist Show: She wants hemp to be part of a balanced breakfast; He dives deep on weed chemistry

Featured guests: Colleen Keahey, executive director of the Hemp Industries Association and Will Kleidon, founder of Ojai Energetics.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Is it legal to ship CBD products across state lines?

• The hemp industry’s position on CBD-only medical marijuana laws.

• “Micronizing hydrosomes” and what that means for edibles and other cannabis-infused products.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

A different kind of sea-weed: Man finds marijuana bale on Florida beach: Authorities say a 52-year-old man called 911 after finding a bale of marijuana that had washed up on a Florida beach. Jeff Stolowitz tells local news outlets he was walking on Daytona Beach on Saturday morning when he spotted the object, which was shaped like a giant cigar. As he got closer on Saturday morning, he saw a ripped edge and what appeared to be blood. That’s when he called for help. –Report by The Associated Press

Nevada seeking weed middle-men. Start date: ASAP: Liquor wholesalers have been slow to sign on to Nevada’s new legal marijuana market, meaning the state must look elsewhere for marijuana middle-men with recreational cannabis sales slated to start July 1, according to the state Department of Taxation. A notice from the Department of Taxation says that because of the lack of interest from liquor wholesalers, the department will accept marijuana distribution applications from medical marijuana license holders, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. –Report by The Associated Press

Johns Hopkins pulls out of marijuana PTSD study, apparently over partner questioning federal rules: Eighteen months after joining a study on using marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, Johns Hopkins University has pulled out without enrolling any veterans, the latest setback for the long-awaited research. A Johns Hopkins spokeswoman said the university’s goals were no longer aligned with those of the administrator of the study, the Santa Cruz-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). A spokesman for MAPS said the dispute was over federal drug policy, and whether to openly challenge federal rules that say medical cannabis research must rely on marijuana grown by the federal National Institute on Drug Abuse. –Report by The Washington Post’s Aaron Gregg

QUICK HIT

Exclusive interview with Colorado governor, plus four govs team up with marijuana message for Trump administration:

• The Cannabist sits down with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to talk about AG Jeff Sessions and fed enforcement, state pot clubs legislation, being the parent of a teen, and more. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

• Governors in four states have joined forces, sending an open letter asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to “engage with us before embarking on any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems.” The signatories of the letter are Gov. Bill Walker of Alaska; Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon; and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington. –Report by The Cannabist’s Aleta Labak

POT QUIZ

Test your current-events knowledge about a compromise on pot shop hours, groups that don’t support marijuana legalization, governors’ sending a pro-pot letter to the president and more.