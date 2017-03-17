Police were called to come pick up the stash (not pictured here), which they estimated had a street value of $24,000. (Hyoung Chang, Denver Post file photo)

Stash box fail: Goodwill finds pounds of marijuana in donated cooler

By Daniel M. Jimenez, The Cannifornian

Somebody who was in charge of rounding up donations for a Goodwill store in Washington state is kicking themselves right now.

Television station Q13 reports that Goodwill workers in Monroe, Wash. were surprised to open a donated cooler last week and find almost four pounds of marijuana inside.

Police were called to come pick up the stash, which they estimated had a street value of $24,000. They were reviewing surveillance footage to see if they could figure out who had dropped off the cooler.

It wasn’t clear what would happen if they found them; recreational marijuana use and sale has been legal in Washington state since 2014.

This story was first published on TheCannifornian.com

