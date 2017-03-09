Colorado Senate passes first-in-nation pot clubs bill

DENVER — Colorado’s Senate has passed a first-in-the-nation bill expressly permitting marijuana clubs. But Gov. John Hickenlooper is hinting that he’ll veto the measure unless it bans indoor smoking.

The bill passed 25-10 Thursday morning. It allows local jurisdictions to permit bring-your-own pot clubs, as long as those clubs don’t serve alcohol or any food beyond “light snacks.”

The bill doesn’t say whether those clubs could allow people to smoke pot indoors. The sponsor says it should be up to the clubs, but Hickenlooper told reporters Wednesday that pot clubs should not allow indoor smoking.

Colorado already has a few dozen marijuana clubs, but they have no permits and sometimes operate underground. The bill aims to change that by giving towns a clear path to allowing or banning social marijuana clubs.