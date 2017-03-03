Complete guide to federal marijuana legislation and members of the congressional Cannabis Caucus

There may be uncertainty in regards to cannabis on the federal stage, but some U.S. lawmakers are trying to keep the legislative gears churning.

A bipartisan quartet of congressmen in February launched the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, a group formed to develop a united front to further congressional action on cannabis.

Here’s a rundown of the cannabis bills before the 115th U.S. Congress, including medical measures and a proposal for federal marijuana legalization, plus a listing of the Cannabis Caucus members as announced or as they become publicly available.

We’ll keep these lists updated as legislation is introduced and other federal lawmakers join the Cannabis Caucus.

Deep dive: How Congress is getting serious about cannabis in 2017

Eye on Colorado: See what’s new in marijuana and hemp bills

Federal marijuana bills

States’ Medical Marijuana Property Rights Act

H.R. 331

Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California

(Reintroduced legislation from 2015 – H.R. 262)

Summary: To amend the Controlled Substances Act so as to exempt real property from civil forfeiture due to medical marijuana-related conduct that is authorized by state law

Track the progress of House Bill 331

LUMMA (Legitimate Use of Medicinal Marihuana Act)

H.R. 714

Sponsored by Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, R-Virginia

(Reintroduced legislation from 2015 – H.R. 2373)

Summary: To provide for the legitimate use of medicinal marihuana in accordance with the laws of the various states.

Track the progress of House Bill 714

Compassionate Access Act

H.R. 715

Sponsored by Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, R-Virginia

(Reintroduced legislation from 2015 – H.R. 1774)

Summary: To provide for the rescheduling of marihuana, the medical use of marihuana in accordance with state law, and the exclusion of cannabidiol from the definition of marihuana, and for other purposes.

Track the progress of House Bill 715

Respect State Marijuana Laws Act of 2017

H.R. 975

Sponsored by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California

Reintroduced legislation (2015 – HR. 1940)

Summary: To amend the Controlled Substances Act to provide for a new rule regarding the application of the act to marihuana, and for other purposes

Track the progress of House Bill 975

Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017

H.R. 1227

Sponsored by Rep. Thomas A. Garrett Jr., R-Virginia

(Reintroduced legislation from 2015 – S 2237)

Summary: To limit the application of federal laws to the distribution and consumption of marihuana, and for other purposes. Calls for the deregulation of marijuana. Prohibits inter-state shipping of marijuana.

Track the progress of House Bill 1227

Congressional Cannabis Caucus

Members of the caucus say they plan to introduce a slew of legislation and resurrect bills from sessions’ past:

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon (founding member)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colorado (founding member)

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California (founding member)

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska (founding member)