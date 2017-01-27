Glenwood Springs cannabis tax increase in hands of voters

Glenwood Springs, Colorado voters will decide two city marijuana tax questions in the April 4 municipal election.

And, although no decisions have been made about how the hundreds of thousands of dollars in anticipated new tax revenues would be spent if voters approve the measures, it could reopen talks about establishing a detox center in Glenwood Springs or elsewhere in the region.

One ballot question approved by City Council at the special meeting Thursday night will ask for a 5 percent tax on the retail sales side of marijuana transactions, with the flexibility in future years to increase the tax to as much as 15 percent. The other question seeks to impose a 5 percent excise tax on wholesale transfers of marijuana products from manufacturing facilities to retail stores.

The tax money would generally be used to fund the enforcement of regulations on the retail marijuana industry, as well as education and public health programs associated with marijuana consumption and preventing illegal use by people under age 21.

