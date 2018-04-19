Colorado marijuana delivery bill snuffed

Pilot program legislation dies in legislative committee

By , The Cannabist Staff

Efforts to test drive cannabis delivery in Colorado stalled out in a state legislative committee.

Members of the Senate Judiciary committee on Wednesday voted 3 to 2 to kill House Bill 1092, which sought to create a marijuana delivery pilot program in the state.

This was the second legislative effort in as many sessions to enact regulations for home-delivered medical and recreational marijuana. Last year’s efforts were scrapped after Gov. John Hickenlooper expressed apprehension.

The delivery proposal floated this time around was a standalone bill to create a pilot program with guardrails on the geographic extent of the deliveries, the number of licensed operations and the length of the trial period.

