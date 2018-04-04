$1.2 million in marijuana tax money to help repave Denver streets

DENVER — Get ready for more cone zones!

Paving season is underway in Denver. This year, the Mile High City will spend $27 million dollars to repave arterial and collector streets.

A chunk of that cash, $1.2 million, is marijuana money.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver receives about $13 to 14 million a year in surplus marijuana tax revenue, from a special tax on marijuana.

Most of Denver’s marijuana revenue is used to regulate the industry and for law enforcement. Some goes to education. The surplus goes into the General Fund. This year, some of that general fund money is being spent to repave 405 lane miles of asphalt.

