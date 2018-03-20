The Rev. Brandon Baker, right, raises the pipe upward, in recognition of the air, the sun, and a higher power during the pipe ceremony. The pipe is then passed around the circle. The ingredients include cannabis, sage, and a Native American tobacco. The Rev. Brandon Baker from Green Faith Ministries hosts "Sacramental Saturdays" in Greeley on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, with a small group of participants who gather for a ceremony where smoking a pipe containing cannabis and other ingredients is one part of the service. (Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Post)

Marijuana church Reverend suspends county commissioner campaign

By Tyler Silvy, The Greeley Tribune

Brandon Baker, reverend for a marijuana-based church, has suspended his campaign for Weld County commissioner at-large.

Baker, 39, announced his candidacy in January, citing partisan rhetoric and a continuation of complaints as his reason for entering the race.

As a Republican, Baker would have faced off against incumbent Steve Moreno and former Greeley City Councilwoman Sandi Elder in vying for a spot on the primary ballot Saturday at the Weld County GOP Assembly.

Instead, in a statement sent via email Monday, Baker said he will suspend his campaign with a promise to run for the District 1 seat in 2020.

