Colorado man who shipped $3 million of marijuana gets five years in prison

A Colorado man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to ship $3 million of marijuana through the mail for distribution in the Kansas City area.

James Mack, 38, of Westminster was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs in Kansas City, Mo., to five years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney in western Missouri.

The court also ordered Mack to forfeit $1.5 million, the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking, to the government, the release said. On Aug. 18, Mack pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana and to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.

From September 2012 through May 2014, Mack mailed two to six 5-gallon plastic buckets of “high grade” marijuana weekly to co-defendant Justin Polson, 29, of Overland Park, Kan., prosecutors said. Between June 2014 and May 2015, Mack sent about 40 pounds of marijuana per month to Polson. Over the course of the conspiracy, Polson deposited about $3 million — in structured amounts below $10,000 to avoid reporting requirements — into Mack’s bank account.

