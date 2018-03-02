In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Phil Murphy gives his address after being sworn in as governor of New Jersey during his inauguration in Trenton, N.J. Murphy is emerging as one of more than a dozen states to challenge President Donald Trump's policies on a number of issues, from taxes to immigration. Murphy's administration has been in office for barely a month after succeed Chris Christie, but he has been rolling out new lawsuits regularly.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Will New Jersey congressional leaders hop on the marijuana legalization train?

Published: • Updated:

By Michael Catalini, The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The chatter at New Jersey’s annual power-player cocktail party shed light on what the state government is up to.

Specifically, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy could be on a collision course with lawmakers who question the need to raise taxes on millionaires.

Related stories

Legalizing marijuana was also a major topic, with legislators hesitant to announce their support for the Murphy campaign pledge.

Murphy and the state’s congressional delegation also showed unity over the Gateway tunnel, offshore drilling and state and local tax deductions.

The state Chamber of Commerce sponsored its 81st annual train ride and dinner party Thursday in Washington for its members, lobbyists and politicians.

Related: Chris Christie and cannabis: 10 memorable moments

The event gives business leaders and others access to elected leaders, including Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg.

Topics: , , , ,

Related Content