Will New Jersey congressional leaders hop on the marijuana legalization train?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The chatter at New Jersey’s annual power-player cocktail party shed light on what the state government is up to.

Specifically, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy could be on a collision course with lawmakers who question the need to raise taxes on millionaires.

Legalizing marijuana was also a major topic, with legislators hesitant to announce their support for the Murphy campaign pledge.

Murphy and the state’s congressional delegation also showed unity over the Gateway tunnel, offshore drilling and state and local tax deductions.

The state Chamber of Commerce sponsored its 81st annual train ride and dinner party Thursday in Washington for its members, lobbyists and politicians.

Related: Chris Christie and cannabis: 10 memorable moments

The event gives business leaders and others access to elected leaders, including Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg.