Colorado considering dismissing non-violent marijuana convictions: Gov. Hickenlooper

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper had a meeting Monday morning to discuss the state’s efforts to dismiss marijuana convictions for non-violent convictions.

The state’s Democratic governor confirmed the meeting in an interview Monday with news network Cheddar. He also said he’s had “informal” discussions with other governors on how to handle non-violent marijuana convictions.

“It’s roughly 40 cases (in Colorado) where we can be absolutely sure there was no violence involved in sentencing,” Hickenlooper told Cheddar.

Watch Hickenlooper’s comments on marijuana convictions

