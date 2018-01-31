The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017 results: Dispensaries and Budtenders

The people have spoken! Presenting The Cannabist People’s Choice Awards 2017.

We asked you to vote for your favorite cannabis consumables, people and places for 2017. As we’ve had a little excitement in the weed world in January (looking at you, Jeff Sessions), it’s taken us a little longer than we expected to tally the votes, so we thank you for your patience.

We asked you to vote for your favorite cannabis consumables, people and places. We’ve already posted the results of your favorite strains, edibles and vapes. Now we (finally) reveal our readers’ favorite budtenders and dispensaries.

Dispensaries

Colorado: Native Roots & L’Eagle Services

California: Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine & Blum

Nevada: Blum

Washington: Dockside Cannabis & Herban Legends

Honorable mention to: “My Basement”

Budtenders

We loved reading all the nice things you had to say about your favorite budtenders. These four, all from Colorado, got the most kudos:

David Becker – Native Roots, Longmont

“Very knowledgeable, friendly and very talented budtender!”

Fadi Wahdan – Starbuds, Louisville

“Really helpful and super knowledgeable about different strains and helps me out every time I go in! He always knows exactly what I should get!”

Jonah Kohn – Native Roots, Highlands Ranch

“He truly genuinely cares about people’s well being and will do whatever he can to help people! His sunny disposition makes everyone want to be around him and learn from him.”

Lavon Bumbarger – Native Roots, Tejon

“Very sincere when it comes to cannabis. Concierge service is amazing. Makes me feel like home everyone I step in the store.”