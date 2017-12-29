Ask Amy: Mom doesn’t want Dad to smoke marijuana in front of the kids

Dear Amy: I am the father of a boy and a girl, ages 9 and 11.

I live in Colorado, and smoke marijuana. I did not start smoking regularly until it was legal here.

My kids do not know that I smoke pot, but they are not stupid — my eyes may be red, or the smell may linger when I come in from smoking in the garage. I do not smoke in the house or out in the open for the kids or anyone else to see.

I’ve come to a crossroads, however, and I’m not sure what to do if the kids ask me about it. I feel it is important to be honest. My wife thinks I should protect them from thinking that their father is doing drugs.

I tell my wife that it’s like alcohol, and should only be used when you’re older and the brain has fully developed.

But she continues to insist that I should lie.

What I am doing is not illegal. I can’t imagine I am the only person dealing with such an issue, with so much legalization going on around the country.

What do you think about this?

— Unsure

