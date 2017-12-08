Researchers examine effects of dabbing on driving ability

Researchers at both Colorado State University and University of Colorado are using an iPod Touch to measure the effects of “dabbing” marijuana concentrate and how much it impairs driving ability in a new study.

Dabbing is a form of consuming highly potent marijuana concentrate by inhaling vaporized matter.

“Users get very high, very rapidly,” CSU researcher Brian Tracy said in a press release. “It’s almost instantaneous, and the feeling is very strong.”

The release from CSU said there has been limited research on the physical and health-related effects of dabbing, and the study is expected to provide details of how the drug impairs driving ability.

