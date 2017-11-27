Colorado grows twice as much hemp as any other state

EAGLE COUNTY — Colorado grows almost 40 percent of all the hemp in the country, and more than twice as much as any other state.

Not to be confused with its more famous and psychotropic cousin, marijuana, hemp is used for items ranging from medication and medical research to textiles.

Advocacy group Vote Hemp’s 2017 Hemp Crop Report says hemp cultivation more than doubled this year, from 9,770 acres nationwide in 2016, to 23,346 acres this year. Colorado’s hemp acreage is up from 5,921 in 2016 to 9,000 this year.

Scot Hunn owns and runs Hunn Planning and Policy and is not surprised. “It is growing by leaps and bounds, and it’s the non-THC derived products that are leading that growth,” Hunn said.

