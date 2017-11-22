Cannabist 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for yogis

Pick up one of these marijuana gifts to elevate your yogi’s practice this holiday season. Puff, puff, namaste.

(Images provided by brands unless otherwise noted)

DAT MAT Yoga Mat, $49.99

Because doing cannabis yoga on donuts is just way sweeter. One of many playful DAT MAT limited edition designs (sadly, the pizza print is sold out), it measures 72″ x 24″ with rounded edges and a non-slip 1/4″ thickness for maximum comfort.

Shop: lookatdatmat.com

Boy Smells Kush Candle, $29

Set the vibe for your next yoga practice or meditation session with this blended beeswax and coconut wax candle with a braided cotton wick. It comes ready-to-gift in an embossed matte pink carton and once the scent of cannabis, suede, white musk, and amber burns, the glossy black glass tumbler is reusable as a chic desk accessory.

Shop: boysmells.com

Lord Jones 5:1 Pain and Wellness Formula Body Lotion, $60

Since its launch last year, Lord Jones has emerged as a cult celebrity favorite in California for artisan edibles and effective topicals. This lotion is formulated by a team of chemists and beauty industry vets with Frescolat — a natural agent that creates a cooling sensation upon contact. It’s an essential pre- or post- workout treatment to soothe sore muscles (each vacuum pump bottle contains 100mg of CBD and 20mg of THC). Look for a continuation of a partnership with Equinox fitness clubs in Los Angeles for “higher healing” yoga classes where Lord Jones lotions are used throughout to promote deeper stretching. CBD-only products are available for nationwide shipping.

Shop: lordjones.com

Bullhorn Press Intention Papers, $12

The Sweetflag gals worked exclusively with Echo Park’s Bull Horn Press to develop these hand-printed rolling papers made with safe, non-toxic ink on slow-burning rice paper. Each pack includes four different messages to roll thoughtfully: CHILL OUT, BLESS, I GOT THIS, and FUCK IT.

Shop: sweetflag.club

Marijuasana Class Gift Card, from $30/class

Treat your loved one to an elevated yoga experience when it comes to a city near you in 2018. These traveling cannabis-infused yoga classes led by Marijuasana founder Stacey Mulvey, will pop up in Denver, Washington D.C., Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas and other cities. Yogis are encouraged to ingest CBD and/or THC to enhance the senses, increase circulation, decrease inflammation, and relieve pain relieving pain during your practice.

Shop: marijuasana.com

Manduka Women’s Radiant Legging, $92

This yoga company got its start 20 years ago engineering a better yoga mat. Fast-forward to early 2016, the brand jumped headfirst into apparel designed with form, function and sustainability in mind. Their new Radiant Legging are made with 88 percent recycled polyester certified by Global Recycled Standard and 12 percent Lycra certified by Bluesign sustainable textile guidelines.

Shop: manduka.com

PrAna Vaha Men’s Pant, $79

PrAna embraces hemp in its yoga- and adventure-focused apparel, including the new Vaha pant. Made of 53 percent hemp, 44 percent recycled polyester and 3 percent spandex, these pants are fast drying, odor reducing and super tough — so tough that PrAna says they’ll hold up in activities ranging from Rock Pose to bouldering. A wide leg opening and relaxed fit leave plenty of room to maneuver, and three inseam lengths ensure your yogi won’t be tripping over his pants.

Shop: prana.com

Indo Yoga Board Trio Pack, $390

Does the yogi in your life want to move their practice from the studio to the water? Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga is all the rage, but achieving full bridge pose while afloat can be extremely intimidating. Start your yogi off with the Indo Yoga Board Trio Pack, which approximates the feel of unstable yoga practice regardless of the weather – or access to still water.

Shop: indoboard.com