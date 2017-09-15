This pregnant ganjapreneur gets why stressed-out moms may seek weed relief

Erin Gore makes a living helping women and mothers understand and appreciate the holistic benefits of cannabis. She’s about to take her work home with her like never before.

The founder and CEO of Garden Society – a cannabis edibles company out of Sonoma County, CA whose chief demographic is women and often mothers – is three weeks away from welcoming her first child into the world. While she’s curbed her cannabis use while pregnant, there’s no doubt in her mind that cannabis will once again play a prominent role in her life once she’s finished breastfeeding.

In the meantime, she’ll be learning first-hand why a growing number of new moms are seeking out cannabis.

“I already use cannabis a lot to help me sleep, so as a new mom with a start-up business, I imagine that’s probably where I’m going to need it the most,” says Gore, who first started medicating with cannabis after a spate of sports-related hip surgeries in 2012 and 2013. “Between lack of sleep and stress and anxiety management… having little kids is difficult.

