Cannabist Show: She’s a medical marijuana advocate working to make Denver “Hollyweed”

Featured guest: Amy Dawn Bourlon-Hilterbran, medical cannabis advocate and founder of the nonprofit American Medical Refugees Foundation; creator of the “Talk to the 6630507 Hand” campaign; and CEO of the Millennium Grown Broadcast Network.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• The powers behind Millennium Grown Broadcast Network have collaborated with Academy Award-nominated producer Peter Spirer to bring the world premiere of his documentary “The Legend of 420” to Denver on Sept. 30.

• Bourlon-Hilterbran’s ultimate goal is to make Denver “Hollyweed” — a hub for hemp and marijuana film premieres.

• After bringing her family to Colorado as medical marijuana refugees, Bourlon-Hilterbran strived to create a support network for others in the same situation.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Congressman proposes budget amendment to protect marijuana research from DOJ: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a freshman lawmaker representing the western panhandle of Florida, sponsored an amendment to the upcoming Consolidated Appropriations Act that, if included and passed, would provide protections for researchers of Schedule I substances in states that have legalized some form of medical cannabis. “No one should be afraid to do research on medical cannabis,” Gaetz said in an interview with The Cannabist. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Price of marijuana has collapsed in legal era: All the diverse effects of legalizing recreational marijuana may not be clear for a number of years, but one consequence has become evident almost immediately: Pot has never been so cheap. Steven Davenport of the Pardee Rand Graduate School has analyzed marijuana retail prices in Washington state since legal recreational markets opened in July 2014. Remarkably, prices have fallen every single quarter since. –Report by The Washington Post

Colorado uses $9.2 million in weed taxes for teen use prevention, health care programs: A vanguard of state-certified school nurses, social workers and counselors has been hired to try to keep marijuana out of the hands of youths. The new positions are funded by a $9.2 million grant parceled out among 42 school districts and charter schools by the Colorado Department of Education. Money is going to districts and schools that are near legal pot shops and have created evidence-based plans to discourage underage use of marijuana, said Jeremy Meyer, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Education. –Report by The Denver Post’s Monte Whaley

Washington state youth cannabis use hasn’t increased post-legalization: Analysis by a group of Washington state marijuana experts has found that youth use of marijuana, and cannabis-abuse treatment did not increase after the state’s legalization of marijuana for adults. –Report by The Associated Press

Botanical beauty of cannabis on display in rare exhibit: Art and science will come together in “Cannabis: A Visual Perspective,” opening at the University of Colorado’s Museum of Natural History on Sept. 8. –Report by Daily Camera’s Christy Fantz