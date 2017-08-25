Smash-and-grab burglars hit Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary

In a new twist on smash-and-grab burglaries, thieves smashed a vehicle into a Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary early Friday morning to gain entry and then took as much product as they could before making their getaway.

The vehicle-enabled entry of the dispensary in the 3900 block of North Academy Boulevard happened at 12:38 a.m.

Burglars heisted “numerous items” from the dispensary, according to a report by officers in the Stetson Hills division.

A rash of smash-and-grab burglaries has plagued Front Range communities in the past year.

Masked teenaged offenders often ram stolen vehicles into gun shops and convenience stores while alarms are blaring. They take as much as they can and bolt away in another car, leaving the stolen vehicle behind.

