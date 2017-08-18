Cannabist Show: He’s a godfather of Denver comedy and pro heckler

Featured guest: Denver-based comedian David “Deacon” Grey, new talent coordinator at Comedy Works.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Finding a fresh voice for cannabis in the comedy scene.

• A recreational consumer’s cancer diagnosis sparks a new appreciation of medical marijuana and honest conversations with doctors.

• Why professional heckling is a real job, and how the on-point interruption can help pro athletes and others.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

DEA says Justice Department has “effectively shut down” marijuana research: The Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has effectively blocked the Drug Enforcement Administration from taking action on more than two dozen requests to grow marijuana to use in research, one of a number of areas in which the anti-drug agency is at odds with the Trump administration, U.S. officials familiar with the matter said. “They’re sitting on it,” said one law enforcement official. –Report by The Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett

Norman Rockwell Museum being considered for weed dispensary: A father and son are considering the Norman Rockwell Museum property in Vermont as a possible location for a marijuana dispensary. The museum property has been up for sale for several years. –Report by The Associated Press

Gorilla Glue lawsuit: A Nevada cannabis company that lays claim to creating the highly decorated, extremely potent and wildly popular Gorilla Glue #4 strain is in a sticky legal situation over the company’s branding and marketing. The Gorilla Glue Company — maker of adhesive products such as Gorilla Glue, Gorilla Epoxy and Gorilla Tape — is suing GG Strains LLC, the company founded by Peabody and business partner Ross Johnson, alleging trademark infringement, dilution, unfair competition and cybersquatting. By licensing and marketing products under “confusingly similar” names, GG Strains is ultimately trading on the reputation and goodwill that the family-run, Sharonville, Ohio-based company built over 23 years of business, according to the March 24 complaint. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

This Kansas gov candidate backs medical marijuana, gun rights — BTW he’s 16: He won’t even be able to vote, but a 16-year-old Wichita high school student says he’s serious about his bid to run for governor of Kansas. Jack Bergerson has filed to run as a Democrat in the 2018 race for governor of Kansas, saying he wanted to give people another option, The Kansas City Star reported. “Under Kansas law, there is no law governing the qualifications for governor, not one,” said Bryan Caskey, director of elections at the Kansas secretary of state’s office. “So there’s seriously nothing on the books that lays out anything, no age, no residency, no experience. Nothing.” –Report by The Associated Press

Hawaii’s first medical marijuana dispensary sells out in days: Less than a week after it opened, Maui’s first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary is reworking its opening hours as demand for its product outstrips supply because of a backlog. Maui Grown Therapies says it had expected its most recent batch of flowers to clear state lab certification by Saturday, but that didn’t happen, The Maui News reported. –Report by The Associated Press

The Lucas Brothers talk pot, philosophy: Show host Jake is joined by Keith and Kenny Lucas at Comedy Works Downtown in Denver, returning to the site where the duo once got so high, Keith said: “Denver weed made me believe in Jesus Christ.” The Lucas Brothers talked with The Cannabist about marijuana, philosophy, New York City’s stop-and-frisk program and much more before their headlining shows at the historic club Aug. 17-19. –Video by The Cannabist’s Vince Chandler