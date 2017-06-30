S03E11: He’s psychedelic comedian Shane Mauss

Featured guest is hallucinogen- and psychedelics-loving comedian Shane Mauss, host of the “Here We Are” podcast.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Mixing standup and science talks, “A Good Trip” brings intelligent talks about psychedelics on the road.

• A hallucinogenics pro weighs in on the question: Is marijuana a gateway drug?

• People are flocking to 420-friendly states and some are talking of “religious experiences” from cannabis. So, where is the best psychedelic tourism?

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Chris Christie calls legal marijuana hearing a “dog-and-pony show”: New Jersey lawmakers’ effort to legalize marijuana has failed to convince Gov. Chris Christie to get behind the change, meaning it will be on the state’s next governor to decide the issue. Christie ridiculed a hearing last week in the Democrat-led Senate on new legislation making its way through the statehouse to legalize marijuana as a “dog-and-pony show.” “I’m not changing my mind on that,” said Christie. –Report by The Associated Press’ Michael Catalini

Colorado Supreme Court: Man who caused explosion while making hash oil not covered by legalization: A 21-year-old Colorado Springs man who blew up his home’s laundry room after brewing hash oil with a butane burner still needed a license to “manufacture” the oil after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled. The Colorado Supreme Court decision reversed a district court ruling that dismissed a pot manufacturing criminal charge against Austin Joseph Lente on the basis that he was protected under Colorado’s Amendment 64, which legalized recreational marijuana. –Report by The Denver Post’s Kirk Mitchell

Special delivery: Postman allegedly delivered weed along with mail: A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is in jail after authorities discovered he was allegedly delivering a lot more than letters and magazines on his Chicago route. –Report by The Associated Press

Toby Keith gets high with Willie Nelson in new “Wacky Tobaccy” video: Toby Keith swore he’d never smoke weed with Willie Nelson again. Back in the 2003 tribute “Weed With Willie,” a toke of the Red Headed Stranger’s top-shelf herb had Keith crooning, “My party’s all over before its begins … I’ll never smoke weed with Willie again.” Fast-forward to Summer 2017, and Saudi Arabia’s fave country music artist is back to smoking marijuana with Willie in his new party song, “Wacky Tobaccy.” –Report by Cannabist staff

POT OR NOT

The record before this week was 7-out-of-10 — can Shane beat Amanda’s high score?