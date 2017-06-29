Here’s the complete list of where Pennsylvania’s 52 medical marijuana dispensaries will be

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State regulators on Thursday announced the 27 entities that have been selected to operate dispensaries under Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, a program expected to be up and running next year.
The Health Department said not all of them are currently opting to run three locations, so for now there will be 52 dispensaries scattered around the state.
The agency posted online the winners’ applications and the locations where they will operate.
Office of Medical Marijuana director John Collins said the process was competitive, with hundreds of quality applicants.
The entities that were issued permits will have six months to become operational and can begin providing the drug to patients.
A Health Department spokeswoman said they will start to implement the business plans they outlined in their applications, addressing aspects of operations such as security, transportation and employee background checks.
The state government will conduct inspections.
Last week, the state awarded permits to 12 applicants to grow and process medical marijuana.
The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug as pills, vapor, ointment or liquid, but not in smokeable form.
The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.
All but six of the businesses are based in Pennsylvania. Two are from Arizona, three from Illinois, and one from New York.
Here is the list of dispensaries by city:
|Parent Business Name
|Business Headquarters
|Dispensary Name
|Dispensary Address
|Dispensary City
|County
|TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC
|PA
|TerraVida Holistic Centers
|1626 Old York Road
|Abington
|Montgomery
|Mission Pennsylvaia LLC
|AZ
|Mission Pennsylvaia LLC
|2733 W. Emmaus Ave
|Allentown
|Lehigh
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|514 Pleasant Valley Blvd
|Altoona
|Blair
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|PA
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|4201 Neshaminy Blvd
|Bensalem
|Bucks
|GuadCo LLC
|NY
|Keystone Canna Remedies
|1309 Stefko Blvd
|Bethlehem
|Northampton
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC
|PA
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Tobyhanna Dispensary
|Rt 940 and Kimberly Drive
|Blakeslee
|Monroe
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|109 Main Street
|Bradford
|McKean
|Franklin Bioscience – Penn LLC
|PA
|Bristol Dispensary
|2412-2414 Durham Rd
|Bristol
|Bucks
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|240 Main Street
|Brookville
|Jefferson
|Cresco Yeltrah, LLC –
|PA
|Butler County Dispensary Facility
|201 Pillow St.
|Butler
|Butler County
|KW Ventures Holdings LLC
|PA
|Firefly Dispensaries
|872 Harrisburge Pike
|Carlisle
|Cumberland
|Organic Remedies Inc
|PA
|Organic Remedies Inc
|600 Wayne Ave
|Chambersburg
|Franklin
|KW Ventures Holdings LLC
|PA
|Firefly Dispensaries
|1737 Lincoln Way E.
|Chambersburg
|Franklin
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|21181 Route 19
|Cranberry Township
|Butler
|The Healing Center, LLC
|PA
|The Healing Center
|270 Executive Drive
|Cranberry Township
|Butler
|Chamounix Ventures, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Dispensaries
|420 West Lancaster Ave
|Devon
|Chester
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Dubois Wellness Center LLC
|1222 South Brady Street
|Dubois
|Clearfield
|Justice Grown Pennsylvania LLC
|PA
|Justice Grown
|7B Gateway Shopping Center
|Edwardsville
|Luzerne
|Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC
|8003 Old York Rd
|Elkins Park
|Montgomery
|Organic Remedies Inc
|PA
|Organic Remedies Inc
|4425 Valley Road
|Enola
|Cumberland
|GTI Pennsylvania
|IL
|GTI Erie Dispensary
|7789 W. Ridge Road
|Fairview
|Erie
|Bay, LLC
|PA
|Cure Pennsylvania
|475 Pennsylvania Ave
|Fort Washington
|Montgomery
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|19 Baltimore St
|Gettysburg
|Adams
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|303 E. Pittsburgh St.
|Greensburg
|Westmoreland
|Consortium Pennsylvania LLC
|PA
|Knox Medical
|6444-652 Frederick St
|Haover
|York
|Chamounix Ventures, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Dispensaries
|120 Hansen Access Rd
|King of Prussia
|Montgomery
|Bay, LLC
|PA
|Cure Pennsylvania
|1890 Fruitville Pike
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Lebanon Wellness Center LLC
|847 Cumberland Street
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|The Healing Center, LLC
|PA
|The Healing Center
|130 Mall Circle Blvd.
|Monroeville
|Allegheny
|Franklin Bioscience – Penn LLC
|PA
|Reading Dispensary
|3225 N. 5th St Hwy
|Muhlenberg
|Berks
|PharmaCann Penn LLC
|IL
|PharmaCannis LIFE
|599 Franklin Mills Circle
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC
|PA
|TerraVida Holistic Centers
|8319-8325 Stenton Ave
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC
|PA
|Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC
|957-963 Frankford Ave
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|PA
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|8900 Krewstown Rd
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Bay, LLC
|PA
|Cure Pennsylvania
|500 Kimberton Rd
|Phoenixville
|Chester
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Integrated Care, LLC
|5200 Harrison St.
|Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville)
|Allegheny
|Maitri Medicinals, LCC
|PA
|Maitri Medicinals – Oakland
|2846 Blvd. of the Allies
|Pittsburgh (Oakland)
|Allegheny
|Keystone Relief Centers, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Relief Centers – Squirrel Hill
|3885 Forward Ave.
|Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill)
|Allegheny
|Ilera Healthcare LLC
|PA
|Ilera Healthcare
|420 Plymouth Rd
|Plymouth Meeting
|Montgomery
|SMPB Retail, LLC
|AZ
|Harvest of Reading
|2701 N. 5th Street Hwy
|Reading
|Berks
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC
|PA
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Keyser Dispensary
|1790 N. Keyser Ave
|Scranton
|Lackawanna
|TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC
|PA
|TerraVida Holistic Centers
|64 N. Main Street
|Sellersville
|Bucks
|PA Health & Wellness LLC
|PA
|PA Health & Wellness
|2105 N. Atherton St
|State College
|Centre
|KW Ventures Holdings LLC
|PA
|Firefly Dispensaries
|801 South Front St
|Steelton
|Dauphin
|Maitri Medicinals, LCC
|PA
|Maitri Medicinals – Uniontown
|7 West Main St.
|Uniontown
|Fayette
|AES Compassionate Care LLC
|IL
|Grassroots Cannabis
|130 South State Rd
|Upper Darby
|Delaware
|The Healing Center, LLC
|PA
|The Healing Center
|799 West Chestnut St.
|Washington
|Washington
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|PA
|Holistic Pharma LLC
|2030 West Main Street
|West Norton
|Montgomery
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC
|PA
|Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Kidder Street Dispensary
|766 Kidder Street
|Wilkes-Barre
|Luzerne
|Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness LLC
|PA
|Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness LLC
|1322 West 4th Street
|Williamsport
|Lycoming
|Chamounix Ventures, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Dispensaries
|622 Industrial Park Drive, B
|Yeadon
|Delaware
|Keystone Relief Centers, LLC
|PA
|Keystone Relief Centers – Jackson’s Pointe
|Jackson’s Pointe Court & Jackson Land
|Zelienople
|Allegheny