Here’s the complete list of where Pennsylvania’s 52 medical marijuana dispensaries will be

27 companies will run 52 sites, with four in Philadelphia and three in Pittsburgh

By Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State regulators on Thursday announced the 27 entities that have been selected to operate dispensaries under Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, a program expected to be up and running next year.

The Health Department said not all of them are currently opting to run three locations, so for now there will be 52 dispensaries scattered around the state.

The agency posted online the winners’ applications and the locations where they will operate.

Office of Medical Marijuana director John Collins said the process was competitive, with hundreds of quality applicants.

The entities that were issued permits will have six months to become operational and can begin providing the drug to patients.

A Health Department spokeswoman said they will start to implement the business plans they outlined in their applications, addressing aspects of operations such as security, transportation and employee background checks.

The state government will conduct inspections.

Last week, the state awarded permits to 12 applicants to grow and process medical marijuana.

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana law allows people who suffer from a list of conditions to obtain the drug as pills, vapor, ointment or liquid, but not in smokeable form.

The state expects patients and caregivers to be able to register in September.

All but six of the businesses are based in Pennsylvania. Two are from Arizona, three from Illinois, and one from New York.

Here is the list of dispensaries by city:

Parent Business Name Business Headquarters Dispensary Name Dispensary Address Dispensary City County
TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC PA TerraVida Holistic Centers 1626 Old York Road Abington Montgomery
Mission Pennsylvaia LLC AZ Mission Pennsylvaia LLC 2733 W. Emmaus Ave Allentown Lehigh
Lebanon Wellness Center LLC PA Lebanon Wellness Center LLC 514 Pleasant Valley Blvd Altoona Blair
Holistic Pharma LLC PA Holistic Pharma LLC 4201 Neshaminy Blvd Bensalem Bucks
GuadCo LLC NY Keystone Canna Remedies 1309 Stefko Blvd Bethlehem Northampton
Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC PA Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Tobyhanna Dispensary Rt 940 and Kimberly Drive Blakeslee Monroe
Dubois Wellness Center LLC PA Dubois Wellness Center LLC 109 Main Street Bradford McKean
Franklin Bioscience – Penn LLC PA Bristol Dispensary 2412-2414 Durham Rd Bristol Bucks
Dubois Wellness Center LLC PA Dubois Wellness Center LLC 240 Main Street Brookville Jefferson
Cresco Yeltrah, LLC – PA Butler County Dispensary Facility 201 Pillow St. Butler Butler County
KW Ventures Holdings LLC PA Firefly Dispensaries 872 Harrisburge Pike Carlisle Cumberland
Organic Remedies Inc PA Organic Remedies Inc 600 Wayne Ave Chambersburg Franklin
KW Ventures Holdings LLC PA Firefly Dispensaries 1737 Lincoln Way E. Chambersburg Franklin
Keystone Integrated Care, LLC PA Keystone Integrated Care, LLC 21181 Route 19 Cranberry Township Butler
The Healing Center, LLC PA The Healing Center 270 Executive Drive Cranberry Township Butler
Chamounix Ventures, LLC PA Keystone Dispensaries 420 West Lancaster Ave Devon Chester
Dubois Wellness Center LLC PA Dubois Wellness Center LLC 1222 South Brady Street Dubois Clearfield
Justice Grown Pennsylvania LLC PA Justice Grown 7B Gateway Shopping Center Edwardsville Luzerne
Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC PA Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC 8003 Old York Rd Elkins Park Montgomery
Organic Remedies Inc PA Organic Remedies Inc 4425 Valley Road Enola Cumberland
GTI Pennsylvania IL GTI Erie Dispensary 7789 W. Ridge Road Fairview Erie
Bay, LLC PA Cure Pennsylvania 475 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington Montgomery
Lebanon Wellness Center LLC PA Lebanon Wellness Center LLC 19 Baltimore St Gettysburg Adams
Keystone Integrated Care, LLC PA Keystone Integrated Care, LLC 303 E. Pittsburgh St. Greensburg Westmoreland
Consortium Pennsylvania LLC PA Knox Medical 6444-652 Frederick St Haover York
Chamounix Ventures, LLC PA Keystone Dispensaries 120 Hansen Access Rd King of Prussia Montgomery
Bay, LLC PA Cure Pennsylvania 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster Lancaster
Lebanon Wellness Center LLC PA Lebanon Wellness Center LLC 847 Cumberland Street Lebanon Lebanon
The Healing Center, LLC PA The Healing Center 130 Mall Circle Blvd. Monroeville Allegheny
Franklin Bioscience – Penn LLC PA Reading Dispensary 3225 N. 5th St Hwy Muhlenberg Berks
PharmaCann Penn LLC IL PharmaCannis LIFE 599 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia Philadelphia
TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC PA TerraVida Holistic Centers 8319-8325 Stenton Ave Philadelphia Philadelphia
Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC PA Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC 957-963 Frankford Ave Philadelphia Philadelphia
Holistic Pharma LLC PA Holistic Pharma LLC 8900 Krewstown Rd Philadelphia Philadelphia
Bay, LLC PA Cure Pennsylvania 500 Kimberton Rd Phoenixville Chester
Keystone Integrated Care, LLC PA Keystone Integrated Care, LLC 5200 Harrison St. Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville) Allegheny
Maitri Medicinals, LCC PA Maitri Medicinals – Oakland 2846 Blvd. of the Allies Pittsburgh (Oakland) Allegheny
Keystone Relief Centers, LLC PA Keystone Relief Centers – Squirrel Hill 3885 Forward Ave. Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill) Allegheny
Ilera Healthcare LLC PA Ilera Healthcare 420 Plymouth Rd Plymouth Meeting Montgomery
SMPB Retail, LLC AZ Harvest of Reading 2701 N. 5th Street Hwy Reading Berks
Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC PA Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Keyser Dispensary 1790 N. Keyser Ave Scranton Lackawanna
TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC PA TerraVida Holistic Centers 64 N. Main Street Sellersville Bucks
PA Health & Wellness LLC PA PA Health & Wellness 2105 N. Atherton St State College Centre
KW Ventures Holdings LLC PA Firefly Dispensaries 801 South Front St Steelton Dauphin
Maitri Medicinals, LCC PA Maitri Medicinals – Uniontown 7 West Main St. Uniontown Fayette
AES Compassionate Care LLC IL Grassroots Cannabis 130 South State Rd Upper Darby Delaware
The Healing Center, LLC PA The Healing Center 799 West Chestnut St. Washington Washington
Holistic Pharma LLC PA Holistic Pharma LLC 2030 West Main Street West Norton Montgomery
Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC PA Columbia Care Pennsylvania LLC – Kidder Street Dispensary 766 Kidder Street Wilkes-Barre Luzerne
Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness LLC PA Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness LLC 1322 West 4th Street Williamsport Lycoming
Chamounix Ventures, LLC PA Keystone Dispensaries 622 Industrial Park Drive, B Yeadon Delaware
Keystone Relief Centers, LLC PA Keystone Relief Centers – Jackson’s Pointe Jackson’s Pointe Court & Jackson Land Zelienople Allegheny
