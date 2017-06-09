Colorado marijuana sales in April 2017 top $125 million

Colorado’s marijuana industry notched its 11th consecutive $100 million month in April.

But the month in which cannabis enthusiasts celebrate the “high holiday” of 4/20 fell short of setting a monthly high for the state.

The state’s pot shops raked in $125.2 million in medical and recreational marijuana sales of flower, edibles and concentrates during April, The Cannabist calculated by extrapolating Colorado marijuana taxes and fees data.

Recreational marijuana sales totaled nearly $88.4 million while medical marijuana sales approached $36.9 million, according to The Cannabist’s calculations.

Through April, the industry brought in close to $492 million, a nearly 27 percent increase from the $388 million in sales during the first four months of 2016, The Cannabist’s archived data shows.

The year-to-date 2017 sales have resulted in more than $76.3 million in taxes and fees revenue for the state, according to Colorado Department of Revenue data.

April’s $125.2 million haul comes on the heels of a March that set a record with $131.7 million in sales, according to The Cannabist’s analysis.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sales stats for Colorado weed

A month-by-month look comparing sales of recreational and medical marijuana, as calculated by The Cannabist:

2017 Recreational total (4 months)

$345,935,028 2017 Medical total (4 months)

$146,029,597 2017: $491,964,626 2016 Recreational total (12 months)

$875,277,360 2016 Medical total (12 months)

$437,879,186 2016: $1,313,156,545