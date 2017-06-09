Colorado marijuana sales in April 2017 top $125 million

This year's marijuana sales through April are up nearly 27 percent from 2016

Published: • Updated:

By , The Cannabist Staff

Colorado’s marijuana industry notched its 11th consecutive $100 million month in April.

But the month in which cannabis enthusiasts celebrate the “high holiday” of 4/20 fell short of setting a monthly high for the state.

The state’s pot shops raked in $125.2 million in medical and recreational marijuana sales of flower, edibles and concentrates during April, The Cannabist calculated by extrapolating Colorado marijuana taxes and fees data.

Related stories

Recreational marijuana sales totaled nearly $88.4 million while medical marijuana sales approached $36.9 million, according to The Cannabist’s calculations.

Through April, the industry brought in close to $492 million, a nearly 27 percent increase from the $388 million in sales during the first four months of 2016, The Cannabist’s archived data shows.

The year-to-date 2017 sales have resulted in more than $76.3 million in taxes and fees revenue for the state, according to Colorado Department of Revenue data.

April’s $125.2 million haul comes on the heels of a March that set a record with $131.7 million in sales, according to The Cannabist’s analysis.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sales stats for Colorado weed
A month-by-month look comparing sales of recreational and medical marijuana, as calculated by The Cannabist:

2017 Recreational total (4 months)
$345,935,028
2017 Medical total (4 months)
$146,029,597
2017: $491,964,626
2016 Recreational total (12 months)
$875,277,360
2016 Medical total (12 months)
$437,879,186
2016: $1,313,156,545

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Alicia Wallace joined The Cannabist in July 2016, covering national marijuana policy and business. She contributes to the Denver Post's beer industry coverage. In her 14 years as a business news reporter, her coverage has spanned topics such as the...

Related Content