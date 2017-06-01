High Times just got new ownership in $70 million deal; investors include Marley son, Denver entrepreneur

High Times is entering a new era.

The magazine started by a marijuana smuggler in the 1970s now has outside ownership for the first time, in a reported $70 million acquisition this week by California-based investment firm Oreva Capital.

Among the group of 20 investors are musician Damian Marley and cannabis consultant Ean Seeb, who co-founded one of Colorado’s oldest medical marijuana dispensaries.

“High Times is the Coca-Cola of cannabis,” Oreva CEO Adam Levin told the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported news of the deal.

According to Levin, the plans for building up High Times Holding Company (HTHC) include boosting the well-known international High Times Cannabis Cup, which debuted in 1988 and is held in multiple locations each year, and creating new events.

“The value is in the brand and its identity” Levin said in a statement. “We plan to do even more events outside of High Times like Business Summits.”

High Times reports the monthly magazine has about 236,000 subscribers. Data from online media analytics firm comScore showed HighTimes.com had 588,000 unique visitors in March 2017.

The acquisition comes on the heels of another major move. In January, High Times announced it was moving its headquarters from New York to Los Angeles. The counterculture icon celebrated 40 years in the business in 2014, the same year recreational marijuana sales started in Colorado and Washington state.

This is a developing story that will be updated.



