Massive study launched to compare effectiveness of CBD to prescription meds

A massive study by medical marijuana company HelloMD and market research firm Brightfield Group will explore the effectiveness of CBD-only cannabis products as an alternative to prescribed medication.

Using the largest patient sample size to date, researchers are hoping to glean insights from over 150,000 registered participants on CBD patient demographics, applications, psychographics and perceived efficacy.

“This survey offers an opportunity to establish some baselines around perceptions, concerns and successes from which we can build on going forward.”

Considering the growing market share for CBD products, added Brightfield Group director of research Bethany Gomez, “it’s time to understand more about the user’s experience.”

