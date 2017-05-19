Infused with Chef Hosea Rosenberg: Tuna poke bowl

Editor’s note: The Cannabist’s debut video recipe series “Infused” with award-winning chef Hosea Rosenberg is sponsored by Binske, purveyors of marijuana-infused cooking oil, honey and chocolate.

Marijuana-Infused Tuna Poke Bowl

Serves: 4

“The Binske spicy chili oil is the secret ingredient to make this extra special.”

–Chef Hosea

Ingredients

2 cups sushi rice, rinsed well in cold water

2 cups water

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine)

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoon sriracha sauce

4 servings cannabis-infused chili oil (20mg THC total)–chef Hosea uses Binske Crushed Chile Oil

No. 1 grade ahi tuna, diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

½ English cucumber, diced

2 scallions, sliced very thin

1 jalapeno, sliced very thin

2 tablespoons dried hijiki (a type of seaweed), soaked in cold water and drained

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Instructions

1. Combine rice, water and pinch of salt in small pot. Bring to simmer. Cover and let cook for about 15 minutes, or until done. Remove from heat and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Fluff with fork.

2. Combine tuna, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno in bowl, set aside in refrigerator.

3. Combine sesame oil, soy, salt, sugar, rice wine, rice vinegar, lemon juice, lime juice, ginger, sriracha, and Binske chili oil in bowl. Set aside.

4. Toss tuna, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno with dressing and allow to sit for ten minutes.

5. Divide rice between four serving bowls.

6. Top rice with tuna mixture. Garnish with scallions, hijiki and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Tips from Chef Hosea

• You must find the freshest fish available for a dish like this. If you can’t find good tuna, salmon is a great substitute.

• Make sure the knife is very sharp before cutting fish or veggies.

• Keep all ingredients cold until using.

• Serve this dish fresh — don’t toss with dressing until you’re ready to eat.