Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attend the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. Christie has made his opposition to recreational marijuana known, but one lawmaker is preparing the way for future legalization. (Win McNamee, Getty Images)

N.J. legislator planting seeds for recreational marijuana legalization post-Christie

Sen. Scutari says he's introducing the measure now as a way to lay the groundwork for it to be enacted by the next governor

Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — Marijuana could be grown, sold and used in New Jersey under new legislation introduced in the state Senate.

Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari unveiled the proposal at a statehouse news conference on Monday.

The bill has little chance of being enacted under Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who opposes legalization efforts. But Scutari says he’s introducing the measure now as a way to lay the groundwork for it to be enacted by the next governor.

Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Phil Murphy has said he would support legalization and decriminalization efforts. The GOP front-runner, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, said last week that Republican U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions likely wouldn’t accept expansion of legalization.

The legislation would permit possession of up to an ounce of marijuana but would prohibit home cultivation.

